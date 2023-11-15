The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story on the Mosta trees saga, saying that the town’s council has remained silent as the situation intensifies.

In another story, the newspaper reports about an attempted escape by passengers on a plane that made an emergency stop in Malta.

MaltaToday also leads with the trees saga, quoting the Prime Minister saying that the decision should be revisited if the people demand it.

The Malta Independent says the police detained, and later released, activists protesting against the butchering of the trees.

In-Nazzjon says PN councillors in Mosta have moved an urgent motion for the trees’ decision to be reconsidered.

L-Orizzont quotes minister Julia Farrugia Portelli saying legislative amendments were to be introduced to reduce blue badge abuse.