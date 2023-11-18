These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a contractor jailed over the collapse of a building in 2004 has won €7,000 in compensation because his trial took 18 years to conclude.

The newspaper also highlights comments by the CEO of gaming conference Sigma, who said the move to a new venue in Marsa was a success despite massive traffic jams.

The Malta Independent reports on a Eurobarometer survey that found that 70 per cent of Maltese get their news from social media.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a proposal by Robert Abela to have an EU Commission for the Mediterranean.

L-Orizzont leads with news that Malta’s first gene bank for plants will open in 2024. It also highlights a call by Robert Abela for the EU to prioritise improving access to medicines.

In-Nazzjon reports that negotiations between the government and teachers’ union MUT have fallen apart. It also writes that the government has “no solutions” to fix traffic problems.

