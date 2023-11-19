The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage will ask the Planning Authority to freeze a permit for an apartment block near Ġgantija permit after not having objected before it was issued.

The newspaper also reports that Malta’s old rent laws were slammed by the European Court of Human Rights last week as it ordered the state to compensate landlords more than €350,000 for six cases.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami saying heads would have rolled over the hospital deal had Malta been a normal country.

MaltaToday says an unregulated cannabis product is showing up in vending machines and retail outlets. It also says an impasse has persisted in pay talks between the government and the teachers' union.

Illum says the owner of a pitbull that bit a 14-year-old boy in 2018 has been ordered by a court to pay over 104,021 to the victim. It also says PN leader Bernard Grech has raised alarm over the building of an apartment block close to Ġgantija temples.

KullĦadd leads with NSO data showing the Maltese are travelling more frequently. It also says Malta helped bring the US and China closer together when it hosted talks here a couple of months ago. The US and Chinese presidents met last week.

It-Torċa says shipping companies have started announcing extra charges after new EU regulations under an emissions system.

Il-Mument says Robert Abela is 'uncomfortable' by reports that some within the Labour Party want the party leadership to pass to Ian Borg and Chris Fearne after the European Parliament elections.