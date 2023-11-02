The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Nationalist MP Adrian Delia have given the Police Commissioner, State Advocate and Attorney General one week to take action against those involved in the “fraudulent” hospitals’ deal, warning them of further legal action if they do not.

In another story, the newspaper says a fund to support Maltese filmmakers has been quietly transferred away from the Malta Film Commission, now finding itself under the wing of the culture ministry.

The Malta Independent says the PN’s judicial protest gives the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General one week to take action over the hospitals’ judgment.

L-Orizzont quotes Minister Michael Falzon saying that the Budget is socially fair.