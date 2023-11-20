The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with remarks by the siblings of Bernice Cassar, a year after her murder. They said they have yet to receive an apology for the various shortcomings by various institutions meant to protect women from domestic violence.

The newspaper also reports that a motorist who killed a pharmacist while driving his supercar at 140km/hr along the Gżira seafront has been let off with a suspended sentence and a two-year suspension of his driving licence. He was earlier ordered to pay compensation by another court.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying the government had proposed substantial improvement in teachers' working conditions. It also features a report by the Associated Press on the odyssey of asylum seekers and the failure of EU institutions.

L-orizzont features an interview with the founder of the Sigma conference, who said its role was to show that Malta was an ideal investment destination for the e-gaming industry. It also reports how the prime minister told his supporters that the government would keep its word with teachers.

In-Nazzjon reports how PN leader Bernard Grech said the party wants to see economic growth in Gozo while protecting its identity and characteristics. It also reports that a prisoner who harmed himself is in danger of dying.