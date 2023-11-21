The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how the government is proposing talks on the introduction of a ban on smoking for people up to a certain age. The proposal was made in a children's policy document. The newspaper also reports that no talks between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers have been scheduled yet, despite a looming strike by educators on Monday.

The Malta Independent reports how a passport agent who was the subject of a French TV sting has been cleared by the Commission against corruption.

L-orizzont says Malta has seen record spending by tourists this year. It also features the opening of a health centre in Victoria, Gozo.

In-Nazzjon says the Opposition has given notice of a bill to strengthen the people's right for judicial review of government decisions. The bill was drafted jointly with the Law Students' Association.