The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how the government is proposing talks on the introduction of a ban on smoking for people up to a certain age. The proposal was made in a children's policy document. The newspaper also reports that no talks between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers have been scheduled yet, despite a looming strike by educators on Monday. 

The Malta Independent reports how a passport agent who was the subject of a French TV sting has been cleared by the Commission against corruption.

L-orizzont says Malta has seen record spending by tourists this year. It also features the opening of a health centre in Victoria, Gozo. 

In-Nazzjon says the Opposition has given notice of a bill to strengthen the people's right for judicial review of government decisions. The bill was drafted jointly with the Law Students' Association. 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.