The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports on court testimony by the police commissioner in a case in which former prime minister Joseph Muscat is claiming his rights would be breached if the inquiry continues to be conducted by Magistrate Gabriella Vella. He denied telling the opposition leader that the police were not investigating the hospitals deal.

Times of Malta also reports on a backlog of domestic violence cases in court. A victim who filed a report in October has been summoned to appear in court on January 30, 2025.

The Malta Independent reflects on the murder of Bernice Cassar, one year on. It also says Nationalist MPs were disgusted by the tourism minister's decision to only issue an abridged version of an investigative report into spending by the Malta Film Commission.

MaltaToday says the government wants to build new full-service yacht marinas across Malta. It also says a tool to assess domestic violence is being changed.

In-Nazzjon says the government's negligence as the EU discussed and introduced a tax on emissions by container ships will mean additional burdens on the people. It also says motorists have to wait for next year to possibly hear about government solutions to the traffic problem.

L-orizzont says Malta is making giant steps forward in the digital economy.