The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the corpse of a doctor who died in July remains in the morgue as his family fights for a magisterial inquiry and an independent autopsy to be ordered into his death.

In another story, the newspaper says that at least three senior government officials were among those recently questioned in the driving tests probe as the police widens its net into the scandal.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the Malta Union of Teachers saying that the system is not rewarding teachers for their efforts.

Malta Today leads with a warning from industry leaders that a new EU-wide carbon tax on shipping coming into force in January will weigh down on beleaguered European consumers and Malta is no exception.

It-Torċa leads with an own survey which shows the Labour Party ahead of the Nationalist Party by 9.8%.

Il-Mument says the Mosta mayor has not withdrawn the council’s request to the Environmental and Resources Authority for the removal of trees from the town’s square.