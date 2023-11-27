The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to insurers who say the cost of vehicle repairs has skyrocketed, with some car parts increasing by 350% in price over last year.

In another story, the newspaper says that St Philip’s Hospital is set to be formally wound up over €12 million in debts owed to HSBC bank.

The Malta Independent leads with Graffitti’s protest marking international day for the elimination of violence against women.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that the government’s offer to teachers is a strong one.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Prime Minister cannot remain a miser with educators.