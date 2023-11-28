The following are the main stories in Tuesday' newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is set to chair the OSCE, the world’s largest security body as part of a diplomatic solution to Russia's refusal to approve Estonia for the role.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the teachers' union saying it will suspend industrial action after an informal meeting with the government identified priority areas for further talks and possible ways to seek common ground.

The Malta Independent says the Degiorgio brothers convicted of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have refused to testify in libel proceedings instituted by Joseph Muscat, arguing that they had been ignored when they wanted to provide information.

L-Orizzont says Malta is expected to lead the OSCE in 2024.

In-Nazzjon says that 97% of educators have taken part in the teachers' strike.