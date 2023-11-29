The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a report by the Auditor General which found that Rosianne Cutajar’s employment as an ITS consultant was "fraudulent", "irregular" and "in breach of all policies and procedures.

In another story, the newspaper says that a young man who was involved in a near-fatal hit-and-run incident five years ago that severely injured traffic policeman Simon Schembri has been allowed out on bail after a psychologist told a court that she saw “gradual improvement” in his behaviour.

The Malta Indepedendent also leads with a story about the NAO's report.

In-Nazzjon says the PN is moving a parliamentary motion for Cutajar to return the money she had been given undeservedly.

L-Orizzont leads with the meeting in Berlin Prime Minister Robert Abela had with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.