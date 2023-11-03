The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a statement by the Association of the Maltese Judiciary which attacked the "persistent failures" of authorities to tackle staffing and other problems at court, warning that the system is at "the brink of collapse".

In another story, the newspaper says teen gangs are visiting Valletta on weekends to fight and destroy property, forcing at least two businesses to hire security to tackle the problem.

The Malta Independent also leads with the judiciary’s statement saying that competent persons are not being drawn to work at the law courts.

L-Orizzont gets more reactions to the Budget saying it is supporting the most vulnerable.

In-Nazzjon speaks to a Labour Party backbencher who complains that MPs on the government's backbench were forgotten.