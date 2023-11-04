The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with John Sofia, construction victim Jean Paul Sofia's father, telling a courtroom on Friday how his "world has ended" as he testified in the public inquiry into the death of his son. 

In another story, the newspaper reports how a second company has raised queries about an "abnormally low" €600 million bid to build and operate a massive waste-to-energy plant in Magħtab. 

The Malta Independent leads with the way Storm Ciarán has killed six people in Italy, taking the European death toll to 14. 

L-Orizzont reports on the newly inaugurated offices for the Police Officers Union within the General Workers Union. 

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela stopped Emanuel Cuschieri from interviewing former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on One television. The interview took place on Smash TV.

