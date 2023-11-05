The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a warning from the Freeport that the introduction of a new EU environmental tax on shipping next year is expected to lead to more costly imports and higher export costs.

In another story, the newspaper says former health minister Konrad Mizzi was warned by a medical expert how the people who could be running the hospitals concession had “no f***** idea” about healthcare.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Nationalist MP Adrian Delia saying that only a clean government would be suited to recoup the money given in the hospitals’ deal.

Malta Today says the Budget targets disgruntled Labour voters.

Illum says EP President Roberta Metsola has failed the first test in the electoral campaign, fleeing from the media.

It-Torċa quotes the secretary general of the General Workers' Union saying the Budget will improve the standard and quality of life.

ll-Mument says there are expectations for an economic vision of excellence.

Kullħadd analyses Budget measures and says the increases are close to that given in six years at one go.