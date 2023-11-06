The following are the stories that have made the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a former police sergeant is claiming discrimination after he was charged with receiving undue overtime payments, while other people mentioned in the same investigation were given the chance to regularise their position. The newspaper also reports proceedings at a conference which heard how non EU-nationals are abused in various forms by employers.

The Malta Independent quotes a clinical psychologist who says it is a grave mistake to treat child abuse like any other crime. It also reports how former prime minister Alfred Sant said Budget speeches should be limited to one hour. They are currently closer to three.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying all should work carefully in the national interest. It also says that Grech will highlight the PN's economic vision for a better life when he replies to the Budget speech on Monday evening.

l-orizzont leads with a comment by Robert Abela that the Budget reflected the reality faced by the people. It also carries remarks by the minister of home affairs that the Budget improves the financial allocation for national and personal security.