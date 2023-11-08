The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta has been approached to chair the OSCE, the world’s largest security body, if Russia vetoes the anticipated appointment of Estonia.

Like the other newspapers, Times of Malta gives prominence to the prime minister's Budget speech in parliament, leading with his announcement that the government plans to set new standards regularising temping agencies that import foreign workers. The Malta Independent and Malta Today say Robert Abela promised to change local plans for Marsascala and Wied Znuber. l-orizzont reports that €74m will go for an extension of a multinational firm in Malta, creating 180 jobs. In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the prime minister had offered no solution to the people's problems and the PN remains committed to its economic model to improve living standards.

In other stories, Malta Today says a developer has proposed to build flats on the former Enemalta Qajjenza site he does not own.

The Malta Independent says former Labour MP Silvio Griscti implied in a Facebook post that the police are being selective in who to investigate over benefit fraud.