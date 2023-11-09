The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that according to its survey, 70% of voters disagreed with the prime minister's reaction to the driving tests scandal. The newspaper also reports that Malta has won a second favourable decision on a procedural point before an international arbitration hearing the case against Steward Healthcare.

The international arbitration procedural decision is the top story of the Malta Independent which also reports how mayors complained of environmental issues at a conference organised by an environment NGO.

L-orizzont says the Censu Moran health hub in Paola will open next year.

In-Nazzjon asks what the prime minister is waiting for to sue Steward Healthcare in the courts.

All the newspapers also give front-page prominence to the death of Carnival king Paul Curmi, known as Il-Pambalun. He was 92.