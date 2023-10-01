The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an expose about a Transport Malta racket to help candidates obtain a driving licence leading straight to former Transport Minister Ian Borg and his trusted workers. 

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to a member of the European Parliament who says that passport schemes are unethical.

Malta Today says Malta is likely to back Saudi Arabia's bid for World Expo 2030 in a snub to Rome.

Illum says small Y-Plates operators are to be given more space to operate in the market.

It-Torċa says that the MED9 summit held in Malta was a success.

Il-Mument says that the government has failed in negotiations to save Air Malta.

