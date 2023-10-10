The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the harrowing situation in the Middle East where Israel has imposed a total siege on Gaza after the surprise incursion by Palestinian militants on Saturday. It also reports that the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to Malta have clashed about the situation.

The Malta Independent reports that the animal hospital at Ta' Qali remains closed due to extensive damage. It also reports that the Justice Ministry is to launch an ethics investigation into how a lawyer who used to work at the Attorney General's office suddenly started working for the Degiorgio brothers.

l-orizzont takes a look at Air Malta, saying it always served the country. It also says the trial by jury of a man accused of a double murder in Sliema was put off because the accused objected to being defended by a legal aid lawyer.

In-Nazzjon reports that an Indian man holding a Maltese passport is facing fraud and money laundering charges before an Indian court.