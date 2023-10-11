The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the carnage in the Middle East, with well over 3000 dead since Hamas forces assaulted southern Israel on Saturday. Israel has now retaken the border areas and is said to be preparing a ground assault on Gaza.

The newspaper also reports that businesses were shocked by the government's justification of clientelism at the heart of the driving licences racket.

The Malta Independent says a development application for the Msida Creek project lands before the Planning Authority board on Thursday. The project is based around a new flyover to ease traffic congestion. The newspaper also reports the prime minister saying the government will continue to ensure stability in energy prices.

MaltaToday says Gaza faces an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. It also reports that a man arrested in Msida in 2020 after a six-hour armed standoff with police has been jailed for five years.

L-orizzont leads with a report by the International Monetary Fund which found that Malta has the fastest-growing economy and lowest unemployment in the eurozone.

In-Nazzjon says the PN has a vision to strengthen the mental health sector. The party issued a statement on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day, It also reports that MEP David Casa is to lead Popular Party talks within the EU to improve the rights of people with disabilities.