The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how a man has taken court action against his son, forcing his imprisonment until he pays an outstanding debt on garage rental. It also reports that Malta has the highest death rate from dementia in Europe.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that Malta will become the first country in Europe to allow 16-year-olds to become mayors. The Malta Independent also reports the formation of a unity government in Israel as it pounds Gaza after the surprise attack by insurgents on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon leads with a social meeting at PN headquarters during which PN leader Bernard Grech told supporters that their enthusiasm was being translated into hard work within the party. It also reports that a man who threatened a magistrate and a police inspector in the law courts has been jailed for 30 months.