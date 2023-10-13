The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by a man who was escorted to jail over a €200,000 civil debt owed to his father. He is claiming he was treated like a criminal inside prison.

Separately, the newspaper reports that a Maltese doctor who went missing in Cape Town on Wednesday has been found.

The Malta Independent reports on calls by civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice for an anti-mafia law and legislation against abuse of power.

It separately reports that plans for the Msida Creek project, which will introduce flyovers to the Msida junction for easier traffic flow, were approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the disappearance of the Maltese doctor. On its front page it also reports that the PN has asked the Speaker of the House to investigate Education Minister Clifton Grima.