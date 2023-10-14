These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Roberta Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen visiting Israel in a sign of solidarity in the face of Hamas “hatred”.

The newspaper also writes that South African police have ruled out the possibility that a Maltese doctor who went missing was abducted. The doctor was found in a different city to that he was staying in, and was in a confused state.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister committing to providing "the best possible education" as he inaugurated a new primary school in Rabat.

It also highlights criticism by NGOs of a planned massive infrastructural upgrade of the Msida junction which the PA greenlit this week.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela inaugurating the new Rabat school.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a call for peace in the Middle East made by the foreign affairs committee in parliament, and highlights Wasteserv’s decision to select a winning consortium to build and operate a waste-to-energy plant in Magħtab.

In-Nazzjon writes that the government’s pre-budget document offers no peace of mind when it comes to food prices or the Cost of Living Adjustment being taxed.

The newspaper also reports PN leader Bernard Grech’s concern about the situation in the Middle East.