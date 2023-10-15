The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says one of the alleged disability benefit fraudsters who claimed he had epilepsy and had no driving licence was employed as a minister’s driver while receiving the benefit.

In another story, the newspaper says the Labour Party spent over €3 million in its electoral campaign last year, more than double its spend in 2017. Meanwhile, the PN has not yet filed its accounts and party donation reports for 2021 and 2022, attributing the delay to a lack of human resources.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the UĦM Voice of the Worker has proposed hubs with underground parking and shuttle buses to alleviate Malta’s traffic problems.

Malta Today says that the grisly murder of British thug Joseff Rivas in the heart of Paceville has shed light on a Romanian family feud and a prostitution racket at its heart.

Illum says the Nationalist Party is to discuss its position regarding 16-year-old mayors following harsh criticism.

Il-Mument says Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has persisted in his attacks on Maltese businesses and importers.

It-Torċa says that even the Auditor General is fed up with the attitude of the Nationalist Party.

Kullħadd says that the BWSC is riddled with scandals.