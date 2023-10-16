The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

All newspapers lead with news about a double murder that took place on Sunday in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa. Joe Bartolo known as il-Babakku, 73, and his 56-year-old partner Carmen Abela were killed in a garage.

Times of Malta also reports that Jamie Vella, who is facing criminal proceedings over his alleged involvement in two murders has demanded the recusal of presiding judge Edwina Grima because she has already heard the trial of one of the co-accused in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont meanwhile refer to Prime Minister Robert Abela's comments on Sunday that the minimum wage should increase.

In-Nazzjon on the other hand refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said COLA should be tax-free.