The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a European Court of Human Rights judgement that found Malta had breached the rights of a 17-year-old Ivorian migrant who spent 225 days in detention in Malta, including a spell of confinement inside a one-windowed container. He was awarded €25,000 in damages.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to a Maltese-American media man who reported the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for years and who is now bracing himself for the toughest story of his life, as he seeks cover in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Malta Independent quotes the Malta Chamber of Commerce calling for inflation to be curbed and productivity and competitiveness increased.

Malta Today says Palestinians in Malta denounced Israel’s aggression during a protest in Valletta.

L-Orizzont reports Prime Minister Robert Abela telling the European Council that Malta has a clear position in favour of peace and against the killing of civilians.

In-Nazzjon reports about the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry saying that the Building and Construction Agency had been in charge of the building that killed Sofia.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.