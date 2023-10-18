The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a European Court of Human Rights judgement that found Malta had breached the rights of a 17-year-old Ivorian migrant who spent 225 days in detention in Malta, including a spell of confinement inside a one-windowed container. He was awarded €25,000 in damages.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to a Maltese-American media man who reported the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for years and who is now bracing himself for the toughest story of his life, as he seeks cover in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Malta Independent quotes the Malta Chamber of Commerce calling for inflation to be curbed and productivity and competitiveness increased.

Malta Today says Palestinians in Malta denounced Israel’s aggression during a protest in Valletta.

L-Orizzont reports Prime Minister Robert Abela telling the European Council that Malta has a clear position in favour of peace and against the killing of civilians.

In-Nazzjon reports about the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry saying that the Building and Construction Agency had been in charge of the building that killed Sofia.