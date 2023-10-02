The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a high-ranking Transport Malta official who flagged dozens of driving test candidates for preferential treatment was tasked by Transport Malta with helping the police in their investigation into the scandal.

It separately reports that Robert Abela on Sunday brushed off revelations about how a web of public officials identified the names of people who should be favoured during the driving licence process.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also refer to Abela's comments following the Times of Malta revelations.

The Malta Independent separately reports that a proposal for an elderly home in Naxxar ODZ land received a recommendation for approval.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech about the transport racket. On Sunday, the PN leader said PL was willing to do everything to retain power.

L-orizzont reminds readers that Parliament reconvenes today, saying that 50 Bills have been tabled during this legislature.