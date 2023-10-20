The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says EU lawmakers on Tuesday said they were "appalled" by Prime Minister Robert Abela's statement downplaying the driving test scandal as they backed a resolution on the state of rule of law in Malta.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta is to ban rental electric scooters from March 1 because of the "disturbances" endured by the community.

The Malta Independent also leads with the MEPs' reaction to Abela’s statement downplaying institutionalised corruption.

L-Orizzont dedicates a good section of its front page to a feature on mental health.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the Nationalist Party’s economic vision for Malta.