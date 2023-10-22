The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the EY Malta Attractiveness Survey which found that an overwhelming majority of foreign businesses in Malta believe that the country’s infrastructure is woefully unprepared for population growth.

In another story, the newspaper says directors of two car dealerships are expected to be charged this week over the suspected tampering of mileage gauges on imported Japanese cars.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché who said it is highly likely he will contest the next council election as an independent candidate.

Malta Today says that the Magħtab incinerator tender has ties with the oil scandal bribe master.

Illum says there are issues between the Labour Party and its MEP Cyrus Engerer.

It-Torċa leads with its own survey which gives the Labour Party an 8.4% advantage over the Nationalist Party. It also put Robert Abela 18.2% ahead of Bernard Grech.

Kullħadd says an expert committee on the EU social policy concluded that Malta had come up with the best system to fight inflation for low-income earners.

Il-Mument says the Labour Party has escalated its actions against Maltese in business.