The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story about an agency that is luring Indians to come to Malta for work that does not exist.

In another story, the newspaper says that the prosecution of Ray Aquilina, a former top police officer suspected of corruption has stalled.

The Malta Independent leads with Israel’s strikes in Gaza.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union is making more proposals in favour of Maltese consumers.

IN-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying his party is proposing an economic vision that is not dependent on cheap labour.