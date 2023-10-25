The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that cartels can be found all across Malta’s economy, admitting a lack of competition within various economic sectors.

Separately, the newspaper reports that former prime minister Joseph Muscat has blamed “hidden vested interests” for the failure of the deal to run three state hospitals.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to a PN press conference during which Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia claimed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà will not investigate the hospitals' deal until the ongoing magisterial inquiry is concluded.

The newspaper also reports Caruana saying the COLA for 2024 will be €12.81 per week.

MaltaToday meanwhile leads with news that six St Vincent de Paul home employees will be taken to court over their suspected involvement in the fatal disappearance of Carmelo Fino.

It also reports on a €40million garnishee order against Maltese firms.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the PN conference outside the police headquarters on Tuesday, while L-orizzont forecasts a weekly €12.81 COLA increase next year.