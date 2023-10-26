These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the FIAU intends to continue issuing fines until its appeals against court judgments that they are unconstitutional have been concluded.

The newspaper also reveals that the University of Malta has dropped down global rankings for arts, computing and medicine.

The Malta Independent writes that 86 per cent of foreign companies investing in Malta believe infrastructure is “inadequate” to deal with population growth.

The newspaper also reports Robert Abela brushing aside questions concerning Joseph Muscat’s comments on the annulled hospitals deal.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to a PN pledge to develop a better health service if it is elected to power.

The newspaper also reports that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is irritated at colleagues making public pledges without consulting his ministry first.

L-Orizzont splashes a large photo of Robert Abela and runs his statement that the minimum wage will increase over the next four years.