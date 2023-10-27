The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the owners of two car dealerships have denied tampering with the mileage of more than 450 cars they imported from Japan.

It separately reports that non-EU workers in hotels, bars and restaurants will need to get a skills card in 2024 to work in the tourism sector.

The Malta Independent also reports on plans to introduce the skills card. It meanwhile leads with news that the minimum wage is set to increase to €213.54 as of January.

In-Nazzjon reports that PN leader Bernard Grech attended a European People's Party summit. 

It separately alleges that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa` is delaying action linked to the hospitals' deal scandal.

L-orizzont also reports on the skills card, while leading with news that the minimum wage is set to increase to between €12 to €18 by 2027.  

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.