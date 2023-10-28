These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the results of a Chamber of SMEs survey which found that most small business owners are concerned about the direction Malta is heading in.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a recommendation by the OECD to ban backbench MPs from holding government jobs.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Chamber of SMEs survey results, adding that the 80% of small business owners that think Malta is heading in the wrong direction represents a “16% rise” from last quarter.

The newspaper also runs news of the OECD report on the front page.

L-Orizzont reports that an agreement to gradually raise the minimum wage over four years will be signed on Saturday.

The newspaper also reports Robert Abela saying “humanity must win” when speaking about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war during a summit in Brussels.

In-Nazzjon runs the Chamber of SMEs survey results as its lead story.

The newspaper also rallies PN supporters to gather outside Castille on Sunday for a protest about the hospitals privatisation deal, which a court confirmed was fraudulent this week.