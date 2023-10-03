The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

All national newspapers lead with the closure of Air Malta and the establishment of the new airline, also to be called Air Malta.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent say the new Air Malta will fly on March 31.

In-Nazzjon says the government is closing the airline down and quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the Labour government had failed the airline.

L-Orizzont says Air Malta's aircraft will remain in operation.

In other stories, Times of Malta quotes the chief justice saying that the influx of foreigners taking up residence in Malta in recent years has piled pressure on the courts and it is only thanks to the judiciary and their staff that the “system has not collapsed”.

The Malta Independent also quotes the chief justice, this time saying that malicious criticism against the chief justice is shameful.

L-Orizzont has a story on the General Workers' Union's proposals for the Budget on its frontpage.