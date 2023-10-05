The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says several Labour backbenchers and ministers declined to comment when confronted with examples of text messages relating to the driving tests scandal and leaked to Times of Malta that were sent by Ian Borg, then transport minister, his canvassers or ministry officials.

In another story, the newspaper says a former prison warder has been cleared of the involuntary homicide of a prisoner who died by suicide on his watch after a magistrate noted that he could not see the patient because a CCTV camera was incorrectly positioned.

The Malta Independent quotes the Nationalist Party saying that the driving test racket is another example of the culture of impunity.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the country deserves a new economic model based on quality.