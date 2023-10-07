These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the parents of crash victim Johanna Boni expressing dismay at a court judgment that found that they had not suffered degrading treatment when they learned that their daughter had been buried in a body bag without their knowledge.

The newspaper also reports that the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is to reopen to allow five witnesses to testify. Fenech stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent gives front-page prominence to a government decision to put a proposal to suspend planning permits until appeals are concluded to public consultation.

The newspaper also highlights condemnation from the Malta Chamber of a call by MEP Alex Agius Saliba to investigate local importers for antitrust breaches.

L-Orizzont reports that the upcoming Budget speech, scheduled for October 30, is likely to include an upward revision of the minimum wage.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the confirmation of a 20-year jail sentence for a man who raped the mother of his ex-girlfriend after convincing her that the house she lived in was possessed.

In-Nazzjon focuses its front page on Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and his call for Maltese importers to be investigated for colluding to ramp up prices of goods, particularly food. In one article, the paper says Labour has run out of ideas and is now attacking business owners. In another, it reports criticism by the Malta Chamber of Agius Saliba’s comments.