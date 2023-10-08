The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Labour Party canvassers reportedly urged people to apply for disability benefits by telling them the money was coming from an EU funds package.

The newspaper also reports that popular Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manche has quit the Labour Party, saying it is no longer a socialist party that fights for the workers.

MaltaToday says its latest survey shows the PN leading Labour by 5,000 votes although Robert Abela is considerably more trusted than PN leader Bernard Grech. It also says that were a general election to be held now, the turnout would be at a historic low.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce saying there would be no need for ministerial customer care officers if the public service was allowed to function. The newspaper also discusses who could be in line to succeed George Vella, whose term as president expires in six months' time.

Illum, a sister paper of MaltaToday, also refers to the latest voter intentions survey, saying a large number of Labour abstentions should be a red warning light for Robert Abela. It also says the Broadcasting Authority has taken the PN to court for years of unpaid broadcasting licences.

Il-Mument focuses on anger that followed the government's announcement that Air Malta is to fold. It also reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela is increasingly losing the trust of those around him.

It-Torċa speaks to the finance minister, who says difficult decisions had been taken about Air Malta to ensure that Malta has a financially-sound national airline. It also says the Chamber of SMEs is not backing a proposal for companies to work joining on importations.