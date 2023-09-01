The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that over the past decade, Malta has seen a record increase in dwellings but only around 72.5% of them were occupied throughout the year.

It separately reports the government is being warned to come up with a strategy that addresses a shortage of prospective employees before reducing the number of foreign workers in Malta.

The Malta Independent also carries an article about the dwellings census data, while in a separate article, it reports that six sites have been identified as potential areas where floating farms could be located.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PL candidate Clint Flores, who it says agrees with the PN's proposal of more frequent trash collection.

It separately claims Malta is accruing €4 million in debt interest every week.

L-orizzont also reports on the government's plans for renewable energy, while in a separate article it says more people have been fined over breaking garbage collection rules.