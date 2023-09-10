The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to a man who received illicit disability money and says he was lured to the benefits fraud racket by a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

It also reports about the earthquake in Marrakesh.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the mayor of St Julian’s who says the town’s infrastructure already cannot cope and high-rises will make the situation worse.

MaltaToday conducts an investigation and finds Y-plate cars illegally parked in concealed, unusual places.

Illum speaks to the president of the Local Councils Association who is insisting for more autonomy for councils.

It-Torċa speaks to a man who was given a waitressing job and ended up being a cleaner.

Kullħadd says there was a racket of invalidity pensions abuse under the Lawrence Gonzi government.

