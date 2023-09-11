The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta speaks to consultant neurologist Anthony Galea Debono, who vents his anger and frustration after his signature was forged on many documents used in the benefits fraud scandal.

The newspaper also reports how a team of underwater archaeologists have recovered the remains of a US airman from a downed bomber off Bengħajsa.

The Malta Independent says the Office of the Prime Minister has denied 'vote buying in the benefits fraud scandal, while the PN is seeking parliament's recall. It also reports that more than 500 objections have been filed over a proposed major building development in Mqabba.

L-orizzont says the Sant' Antnin waste recycling plant is to become a family park.

In-Nazzjon focuses on a protest outside parliament planned for Monday evening in connection with the benefits fraud scandal. It also says the government is seeking to avoid parliamentary debate over the issue.