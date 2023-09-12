These are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the finance minister's warning that high inflation is expected to persist. It also reports that the Medical Council has not yet started investigating the huge benefits fraud racket revealed last week, which allegedly had a family doctor at its core, and the forged signatures of several medical specialists.

The Malta Independent focuses on the PN's protest over the benefits fraud scandal, quoting Bernard Grech as saying that the government is a thief, ready to rob vulnerable people.

L-orizzont says Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told social partners on Monday that the government will present an expansionary budget next month. It also gives prominence to a visit by senior GWU officials to AFM headquarters in Luqa.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the PN protest, saying the country is calling its people once again.