The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that a whistleblower who has fled the country will testify in a case over corruption in driving licence tests.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent also report that social welfare minister Michael Falzon has said he sees no reason to resign over the benefit fraud scandal, which happened under his watch. He has denied involvement.

The Malta Independent quotes European Parliament president Roberta Metsola saying the world has changed, and the EU must adapt and change with it too.

Also on a European theme, l-orizzont quotes EU Commission president Ursola von der Leyen saying the future of Europe will be built with the social partners. The newspaper also features the prime minister's visit to a new operations centre of the Armed Forces of Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports that the National Audit Office has started a probe of the Film Commission's spending on subsidies to film production houses,