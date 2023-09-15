The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Robert Abela who on Thursday said investigations into a scheme that saw people fraudulently claim severe disability benefits have so far revealed that 160 may have received funds they were not entitled to.

The newspaper separately reports that search and rescue workers from Malta arrived in the devastated Libyan city of Derna on Thursday morning as international aid slowly reaches the areas worst-hit by Storm Daniel.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also publish the Prime Minister's comments about investigations into benefit fraud.

The Malta Independent additionally reports that the president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has demanded an investigation into how personal information related to disciplinary action he was facing on misuse of public funds was leaked to Times of Malta.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech who is urging Abela to go to the Police with any information he has about the benefit fraud saga.