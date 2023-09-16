These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the Home Affairs Ministry has replaced its top civil servant, with sources saying Emanuel Psaila was struggling to keep up with the ministry’s heavy – and technical – workload.

The newspaper also reports that a 10-year strategy document for Gozo unveiled on Friday indicates that it is placing the Gozo tunnel project on the backburner.

The Malta Independent leads with news about the Gozo tunnel change of heart. It also gives prominence to film commissioner Johann Grech insisting during a press conference that he has “nothing to hide”, but notes that Grech refused to answer questions asked of him.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of that Gozo strategy document and also gives prominence to an ongoing court case related to an incident in which PN leader Bernard Grech was barred from entering his own party’s club in Ħamrun. The incident left Grech “humiliated”, the paper reports.

The newspaper also reports with prominence a claim made by the tourism minister that Malta is making €3 for every €1 it spends on rebates to film and TV productions. Clayton Bartolo however declined to publish the study which he based his claim on.

In-Nazzjon’s front page concerns an art exhibition being held at PN headquarters to mark the upcoming Independence Day.

The newspaper also writes that a court accepted a PN bid to have a case the party filed against the national broadcaster, PBS, heard with urgency.