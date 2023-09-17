The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with nurses’ union boss Paul Pace, who says he was hounded for €215 over a human error.

In another story, the newspaper says a group of judges and magistrates were among those treated to a tour of the Gladiator 2 set complete with a lunch and quiz testing their knowledge of the history of shooting film in the country.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with reactions to the benefits fraud racket.

Malta Today says the police have now questioned a serial fraudster as the benefits fraud investigation widens.

Illum leads with a statement by the head of the Employers’ Association who says that the government should curb on unnecessary expenditure.

It-Torċa says the government strategy for the regional development of Gozo has been welcomed by the island’s main stakeholders.

Il-Mument says government attempts to buy out the people will continue.