These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that construction magnate Charles Polidano has filed a fresh application to sanction illegal works carried out at four historic Balzan townhouses, in defiance of a court judgment.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Malta saw the second-highest increase in overnight stays during the first half of the year when compared to the rest of the EU.

The Malta Independent leads with a warning by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage about plans to redevelop an abandoned tourist complex into six villas off Miżieb.

It separately publishes a call for diabetes patients to have their feet screened at least once a year.

L-Orizzont highlights an announcement by Robert Abela that the upcoming budget will help guide students into “more stable careers”.

The newspaper also reports that the General Workers Union has welcomed a decision to offer disciplined forces initiatives to continue working after 25 years of service.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes a photo of PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday visited Gozo residents.

The newspaper separately publishes comments by the Maltese Bishop in Benghazi Sandro Overene Rigillo about the devastation in Libya following flooding that killed thousands of people.