These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that six Maltese tourists were injured in a head-on collision in Sicily.

The newspaper also reports claims by the nurse’s union, MUMN, arguing that Mount Carmel Hospital “will have to be emptied” if suspected murderer Abner Aquilina is held there.

The Malta Independent also covers MUMN orders to nurses at Mount Carmel to abandon their ward if Aquilina is in it.

The newspaper also reports that an application that would pave the way for three buildings next to Australia Hall to be developed is slated for refusal.

L-Orizzont writes that Malta is adding 7,000 new houses every year – a record number.

The newspaper also gives prominence to MUMN directives to empty Mount Carmel wards if Abner Aquilina is in them.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its two front page stories to a proposal by Wasteserv’s CEO for people to freeze their organic waste. In its main story, the newspaper writes that writes that Economy Minister Silvio Schembri passed the buck to his colleague Environment Minister Miriam Dalli when asked about the issue. In a secondary story, it reports that Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli said that she does not freeze her waste.