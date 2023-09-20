The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and Malta Today report how the name of former MP Silvio Grixti cropped up in two court cases on the benefit fraud scandal, and suspicious medical certificates were found in his laptop.

Times of Malta also reports how Maltese boaters assisted migrants they encountered between Tunisia and Lampedusa on Friday.

MaltaToday also reports that the Light Passengers Operators Association has expressed concern about the illegal on-street parking of some Y-plate vehicles.

In-Nazzjon says PN leader Bernard Grech invited a One News journalist to go with him to police headquarters to ask the police commissioner to investigate the benefit fraud scandal, but the offer was refused. It happened during an interview in Valletta on Tuesday.

L-orizzont reports how Europe, and Malta, are suffering a lack of qualified workers. It, and Times of Malta, also report on the difficulties rescuers had in finding Jean Paul Sofia, buried under rubble in a building collapse last December.