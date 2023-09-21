The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with EP President Roberta Metsola’s vision of excellence for Malta. She was addressing the Nationalist Party’s traditional Independence Day mass meeting on The Granaries.

In another story, the newspaper says former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had wanted a fraud probe into undue extra duty payment claims by two officers stationed in Valletta to be put away.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with Bernard Grech's speech at the PN mass meeting.

L-Orizzont says that a Ukrainian university will start operating in Malta as from October.